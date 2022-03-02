IITM e-summit to feature over 800 start-ups

The four-day event begins today and will have four conclaves

The seventh edition of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras Entrepreneurship Cell’s e-summit will be held from Thursday.

The four-day online event will feature over 800 start-ups and 5,000 students from across the country. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is supporting the e-summit in which over 715 colleges are participating.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will deliver the keynote address.

Institute director V. Kamakoti said the summit aimed to provide a direction for existing and aspiring entrepreneurs and those in the early stages of setting up a company.

The Institute’s 1990 batch alumni and WestBridge Captial, a US-based investment firm, besides HSBC and GoToPitch, a video matching platform to conect start ups with investors, are supporting the e-summit that will have 50 events.

Dean of students Nilesh J. Vasa said the entrepreneurship cell was a student-driven activity. This year’s e-summit would go beyond start-up and help to scale and succeed, said faculty advisor Ashwin Mahalingam.

As many as 400 start-ups each are participating in the innovators conclave and start-up conclave respectively. So far, 1,500 registrations have been received for the youth conclave and over 700 for sustainability conclave.

Vaidehi Mishra, students’ head, e-cell, said case study events and policy competitions to encourage use of innovative products, services and business models that unite the social, ecological and environmental interests of the country would feature.

The summit would include the pan-India fund raising competition “Elevate” featuring 477 start ups in various domains.

For more details visit https://esummitiitm.org. Social media handles including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube will offer updates about the summit.