IIT Madras’s e-summit to be held from January 17-19

Around 800 persons from across the country have registered for the fifth edition of the e-summit of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. As many as 600 are from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Hosted by the institute’s entrepreneurship cell, the e-summit will be held from January 17 to 19. This year’s summit will include representation from both the IIT Tirupati and IIT Palakkad.

The summit will be a sum of the earlier four summits, said Khandelwal, students head of the e-cell. The theme of the summit is ‘Triumph Trails!’ and will include presentations of case studies by experts from the government, industry and academia besides showcasing successful start ups. A social campaign called D-Well, digital well-being has been planned this year. The summit will include lectures and business competitions to enrich the experience of the participants.

Srinivasan Viswanathan of the IITM Entrepreneurship Forum said, “The aim is to help students in finding business models and funding. To start a business you have to equip them with knowledge. It is nine years since we started this.” The forum had alumni from the early batches in the 1960s till those who graduated five years ago. It included angel investors and academics who were working as mentors to the students, he said.

Ashwin Mahalingam, advisor to the entrepreneurship cell said, “This year our focus is to ensure that students with entrepreneurial inclinations take a giant step towards becoming entrepreneurs themselves in a few years’ time.” According to him, as many as 500 ideas were nurtured by the E-Cell. Among the successful start ups is in the field of ed-tech learning, which is currently reaching out to 10,000 students with its peer-to-peer learning programme. Another successful example is the creation of foldable houses.