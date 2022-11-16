IIT Madras to offer course in advanced quantum computing

November 16, 2022 04:23 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The fortnight-long course is open to participants from industry and government organisations

The Hindu Bureau

IIT Madras | Photo Credit: File

A fortnight-long course on advanced quantum computing will be offered at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) from December 5 to 16 for persons from industry and government organisations.

The course is offered jointly with the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) India and Mphasis Centre for Quantum Information Communications and Computing (MCQuICC).

The IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation will offer this first-of-its-kind course. The last date for registration is December 2. Interested candidates may register themselves at https://wsaqc.pravartak.org.in.

According to institute director V. Kamakoti, the course would help participants explore and expand the possibility of using quantum computers for high performance tasks across domains.

Head of MCQuICC Anil Prabhakar said, “The winter school is a sequel to the ACM school on quantum computing organised in January. The aim is to train participants in using advanced IBM QISKIT modules on quantum machine learning, quantum finance and quantum simulation.”

