IIT Madras to launch fortnightly webinars to mark Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary

CHENNAI

12 August 2020 18:33 IST

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has proposed to launch a fortnightly webinar series starting Friday. Siddhi, as the series is named, has been launched to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Siddhi stands for 'Self-reliant India: Discussions and dialogues for human innovations' and will focus on themes such as socially relevant technologies; technology for self-reliance and technology and rural development.

Siddhi is a collaborative endeavour with faculty, researchers and students involved in projects sponsored by the Indian government.

The inaugural webinar on August 14 will be a panel discussion on Food security: Retrospect and Prospects. The office of global engagement at the Institute will coordinate the lecture series. To join the webinar register at https://siddhi.iitm.ac.in/

Dean of Global Engagements Raghunathan Rengaswamy said, “The objective of the series is to disseminate the science behind the technological solutions for societal problems while also initiating a dialogue to identify socially relevant problems that need to be addressed.” The event will be livestreamed on YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/ReachIITM).

The webinar panel will include A.V. Balasubramanian, director of the centre for Indian Knowledge Systems as moderator; P.V.S. Suryakumar, deputy managing director of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mumbai; R.V. Bhavani, director, agriculture, nutrition and health programme at M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, Chennai and Clifton D’Rozario, advocate at Manthan Law, Bengaluru, as panelists.