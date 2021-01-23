IIT Madras to host webinar on Republic Day

23 January 2021 00:35 IST

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will host a webinar to mark Republic Day celebrations. One of the key speakers at the Siddhi webinar series is Sunita Narain, director-general of the Centre for Science and Environment. She will speak on ‘Gandhi and cities: challenges of affordable and sustainable growth’.

Ms. Sunita, who has also served as a member in the Prime Minister’s Council on climate change, was recently appointed as a member of One Health Global Leaders group on anti-microbial resistance. The group reports to the Secretary-General of the United Nations. More information about the event, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. on January 26, is available at siddhi.iitm.ac.in. Registration may be done at https://tinyurl.com/siddhi-26jan.

