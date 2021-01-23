Chennai

IIT Madras to host webinar on Republic Day

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will host a webinar to mark Republic Day celebrations. One of the key speakers at the Siddhi webinar series is Sunita Narain, director-general of the Centre for Science and Environment. She will speak on ‘Gandhi and cities: challenges of affordable and sustainable growth’.

Ms. Sunita, who has also served as a member in the Prime Minister’s Council on climate change, was recently appointed as a member of One Health Global Leaders group on anti-microbial resistance. The group reports to the Secretary-General of the United Nations. More information about the event, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. on January 26, is available at siddhi.iitm.ac.in. Registration may be done at https://tinyurl.com/siddhi-26jan.

Comments
Related Articles

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sree swetha Sudarshan, special prize in Keyboard, 20-40 years

Police intercept car, seize 100 kg ganja in Madhavaram

Betting racket unearthed in Aminjikarai, two arrested

Two arresting for theft at men’s hostel

Pattabiram residents want bridge work to be speeded up

Thirumangalam residents want service lane restored

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Brahadish R.V, second prize in Keyboard, 20-40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Pranav Vishwanathan, first prize in Keyboard, 20-40 years

Octogenarian murdered by son-in-law over property dispute in Chennai

Undeterred by COVID-19 losses, transgender person starts mobile tea shop in Chennai

Dense fog blankets Chennai, visibility drops to below 50 metre

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: B. Shwetha, third prize in Vocal Thukkada, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: K. Akshay, second prize in Vocal Thukkada, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Janhavi Swaminathan, second prize in Vocal Thukkada, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sahana Kaushik, first prize in Vocal Thukkada, 0 to 12 years

States lack legislative competence to reserve seats in medical admissions: Centre

Business delegation from south India to tour Africa

Man murders wife in front of stepdaughter

Rahul Gandhi tweets against Kattupalli port expansion

HC rejects plea for directive to State on internal reservation within MBC quota

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2021 12:36:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/iit-madras-to-host-webinar-on-r-day/article33639077.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY