IIT-Madras to conduct week-long e-training in rural technologies

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), and the African-Asian Rural Development Organisation (AARDO) are organising a week-long e-training programme on technologies for rural areas from Monday.

The focus is on creating access to value chains and markets that affect the livelihood of rural people.

Team Siddhi, the technology and sustainable development platform of IIT-M, is organising the event, which will be conducted till April 1.

Some of the technologies, solutions and approaches developed by the institute will be showcased during the programme held for the benefit of middle and senior-level executives from government departments, Ministries and agriculture engineers and scientists.

The event can also be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/channel /UCUFTWSn- mqfTqJjAkGh2Gog

‘Share experience’

According to Bhaskar Ramamurthi, IIT-M Director, the training programme would help share experience and knowledge that exists among the rural population.

The course components include innovative technologies for sustainable food production (post-harvest technology); for enhancing productivity of small farmers; facilitating access to value chains and markets; supporting financial inclusion; policies and initiatives conducive to development and transfer of technologies from lab to farm; facilitating collectivisation, bulk purchase of inputs and traceability; intellectual property rights and technology transfer; and developing various institutions for rural technologies.