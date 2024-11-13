IIT Madras to conduct two-day summit on extended reality

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’ experiential technology innovation centre (XTIC) in virtual reality and related fields will launch an academic partnership programme to boost research in extended reality (XR).

The initiative will be launched during the XR summit on November 17 and is expected to drive the XR start-up ecosystem and expand XR courses. The objective is to drive the growth of highly trained XR developers and designers in the country for the global market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides boosting the field of extended reality, the aim is to bridge the gap between applied research and development and core R and D. During the two-day summit, the institute expects to sign agreements with academic institutions.

M. Manivannan, head of XTIC, said the centre published a whitepaper on XR in India. The summit will focus on innovations in XR with the aim of realising the goal of India establishing an XR corridor by 2047. To achieve this, the academia must be brought on board to produce high-quality manpower resources.

The summit will showcase evolution of XR technology, XR devices, and hold a ‘game jam’ on XR readiness. The summit will feature innovations in XR hardware and software, embodiment, immersive designers, and participation by gamification experts. The aim is to not only create a corridor for high-quality XR content but also design XR start-ups in India.

At the event, American computer scientist Steve LaValle, co-inventor of oculus VR set, will distribute awards to XR start-ups that have pushed boundaries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.