IIT Madras, Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre to conduct ‘Shaastra Juniors’

21 October 2020 15:20 IST

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras and the Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre will jointly conduct ‘Shaastra Juniors’.

The first of its kind event will be held on October 24 and 25. It is an online event which will include contests such as Spark, Shaastra Art Challenge, Junior Make-a-thon, Shaastra junior chess tournament and Ignite. The best performing schools and students in the region and nation will receive awards.

There are cash prizes worth ₹60,000 besides certificates and medals, said Mukumd Khandelwal, the co-curricular affairs secretary at the Institute.

The tech fest, aimed at spreading awareness about technology among school students, will have events, shows, lectures and workshops. Former director of Indian Space Research Organisation and the vice president of Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology Mayilsamy Annadurai will inaugurate it.

Faculty advisor S.F. Ali said the team had been working on the initiative for the past two months.

Candidates may register for free and check out the schedule on juniors.shaastra.org. For any doubts or queries email at outreach@shaastra.org or call 6379764273.