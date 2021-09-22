IIT Madras students to conduct three-day technical festival Shaastra Juniors

CHENNAI

22 September 2021 01:22 IST

The students of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras are conducting the second edition of Shaastra Juniors, an online, three-day technical festival for school students.

Shaastra Juniors will include lectures, events, shows and workshops from Sept 24 to 26. From Oct 1 to 3, competitions will be held. Best school students will not only win prize money but also special trophies besides ‘goodies’. The teams will compete for the Shaastra Juniors’ championship.

For more details and registeration visit juniors.shaastra.org. Queries may be sent to juniors@shaastra.org.

