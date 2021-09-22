Chennai

IIT Madras students to conduct three-day technical festival Shaastra Juniors

The students of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras are conducting the second edition of Shaastra Juniors, an online, three-day technical festival for school students.

Shaastra Juniors will include lectures, events, shows and workshops from Sept 24 to 26. From Oct 1 to 3, competitions will be held. Best school students will not only win prize money but also special trophies besides ‘goodies’. The teams will compete for the Shaastra Juniors’ championship.

For more details and registeration visit juniors.shaastra.org. Queries may be sent to juniors@shaastra.org.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2021 1:22:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/iit-madras-students-to-conduct-three-day-technical-festival-shaastra-juniors/article36600854.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY