IIT Madras students get more job offers this year in first round

The first session of phase I of the placement season for the current academic year in IIT Madras that began on Sunday saw 20 companies making 102 job offers. This exceeded the 85 offers made by 19 companies in the first session on day one last year, a statement by the organisation said.

Among the top recruiters were Microsoft (20 offers), Goldman Sachs (11), Qualcomm (nine) and Boston Consulting Group (seven). The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) made six offers. The session saw the participation of 20 companies covering 34 job profiles. There were four international offers by Cohesity, Microsoft, Salesforce and Uber. This was the status for the session that ended at 2 p.m. on day one.

Additionally, 32 companies with 42 job profiles were to participate in the second session that was to begin on Sunday evening and go on till late in the night.

Manu Santhanam and C. S. Shankar Ram, advisors, Training and Placement, IIT Madras, said the maximum number of offers was from computer science and consulting sectors. Expressing satisfaction that the offers exceeded the previous year’s number, they said that they expected the trend to continue. According to the statement, a total of 1,334 students registered for placement this year. A total of 227 companies have registered for Phase I of placements, which will continue till December 8, 2019.

441 job profiles

The companies will be recruiting for 441 job profiles, including 40 international profiles. As many as 57 start-ups registered for recruitment.

Ravi Khatri, a fifth year student (dual-degree), Department of Engineering Design,, IIT Madras, who got offers from two consulting firms, said for consulting jobs, the background and degree did not matter much, as any student could apply. “This field requires problem-solving ability,” he said.