IIT-Madras students continue protest

Students of IIT-Madras continued to sustain the momentum of the ongoing protest against the closure of Krishna Gate, with a group carrying out a demonstration near the main gate on Friday evening.

Students gathered near the gate, raised slogans and sang songs against what they termed the ‘dictatorial’ decision of the administration to close the gate. “Though we are still deliberating on further course of action, everyone is sure about continuing the protest until the administration relents,” a student said.

A girl student, who took part in the protest, said, “The management is saying that they have closed the gate keeping our interests in mind. If they are really concerned about us, they should listen to us.”

Students have opposed the closure, stating that it has caused inconvenience in terms of accessibility, particularly to facilities available outside the gate. Scholars, who are residing outside the campus but closer to Krishna Gate, have also strongly opposed the move.

Opposing the closure, people residing near the gate have complained of loss of livelihood for shops outside, apart from inconvenience in accessing the campus for housekeeping staff and students studying in the schools inside the campus.

Chidambaram MP and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan and Chennai South MP from DMK Thamizhachi Thangapandian have met IIT-Madras director Bhaskar Ramamurthi over the closure.

The management has strongly defended the move, saying that it was necessary to ensure the safety of girl students residing in hostels located next to the gate.