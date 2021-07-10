IIT Madras, Sony to collaborate on hackathon

CHENNAI

10 July 2021 01:39 IST

Participants at Samvedan 2021 will tackle societal problems

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras and Sony India Software Centre have proposed to host a hackathon — Samvedan 2021. Contestants will be asked to develop solutions for the country’s societal problems. Participants of the IIT-Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation (IITM-PTF)’s ‘Sensing Solutions for Bharat’ will use the Internet of Things sensor board. The competition is based on Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation’s Spresence board. Registration commenced on July 1, and is open to all Indian nationals.

Winners will be eligible for entrepreneurial support from IITM-PTF. The contest is open to industry personnel and academics too.

Event coordinator V. Kamakoti, professor, Computer Science and Engineering Department, said IITM-PTF would offer entrepreneur-in-residence scholarship for the top team for a year to enable them to nurture their project into a start-up.

Advertising

Advertising

Masayuki Toriumi, managing director, Sony India Software Centre, said the company would like to use its leading-edge technology to help solve the country’s problems. Each team can have a maximum of three members, and the challenge will be held in three stages. Of the 75 ideas selected for the quarter-finals, 25 will make it to semi-finals, and seven finalists will be selected. Each finalist will receive prizes worth ₹3 lakh. Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation will provide each quarter-finalist a free Spresence board.