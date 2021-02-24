IIT Madras’ Shaastra to host lectures by two Nobel laureates

This year Shaastra, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ tech fest, will feature two Nobel laureates, a former chairman of the Space Commission and a World Health Organisation’s chief scientist.
The festival will be celebrated from Thursday until February 28, and is entirely online. The speakers will also deliver the Spotlight lectures virtually. The lectures may be viewed on YouTube. Barry Barish, physicist and Nobel laureate will speak on February 27 at 10 a.m. followed by WHO chief scientist Sowmya Swaminathan at 2 p.m.
On February 28, K. Radhakrishnan, former chairman of Space Commission will deliver his lecture at 11 a.m. followed by Muhammad Yunus, founder of Grameen Bank at 3 p.m.
This edition will include a virtual rendering of important sites of the campus, providing visitors a real-time experience of a walk through the institute.
All events will be available for public viewing free of cost. Details of the events are available at https://shaastra.org/events.
The total prize money for the contest is worth around ₹17 lakh.
Some of the other major events are ‘Making a secure chat app’ contest to be held on Febraury 25 at 3 p.m. and the AstraZeneca AI challenge on February 26 at 3 p.m. Comedian Kenny Sebastian will participate in the Shaastra Night on February 27 at 7 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath