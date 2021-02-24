IIT Madras’ Shaastra to host lectures by two Nobel laureates

This year, the tech fest is entirely online and all events will be available for public viewing, free

This year Shaastra, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ tech fest, will feature two Nobel laureates, a former chairman of the Space Commission and a World Health Organisation’s chief scientist.

The festival will be celebrated from Thursday until February 28, and is entirely online. The speakers will also deliver the Spotlight lectures virtually. The lectures may be viewed on YouTube. Barry Barish, physicist and Nobel laureate will speak on February 27 at 10 a.m. followed by WHO chief scientist Sowmya Swaminathan at 2 p.m.

On February 28, K. Radhakrishnan, former chairman of Space Commission will deliver his lecture at 11 a.m. followed by Muhammad Yunus, founder of Grameen Bank at 3 p.m.

This edition will include a virtual rendering of important sites of the campus, providing visitors a real-time experience of a walk through the institute.

All events will be available for public viewing free of cost. Details of the events are available at https://shaastra.org/events.

The total prize money for the contest is worth around ₹17 lakh.

Some of the other major events are ‘Making a secure chat app’ contest to be held on Febraury 25 at 3 p.m. and the AstraZeneca AI challenge on February 26 at 3 p.m. Comedian Kenny Sebastian will participate in the Shaastra Night on February 27 at 7 p.m.