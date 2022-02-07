IIT Madras sets up centre to offer solutions to water woes

CHENNAI

07 February 2022 19:03 IST

AquaMAP receives ₹3 crore seed grant from alumni

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has set up an inter-disciplinary water management and policy centre called ‘AquaMAP’ aiming to provide smart solutions to challenging water problems.

It proposes to design scalable models that would be implemented in some locations across the country.

Ligy Philip, Dean (Planning) and faculty of civil engineering at the Institute, is the principal investigator of AquaMAP. She will be supported by 20 faculty members from various departments working on water-related issues.

Advertising

Advertising

Institute alumni Parasuram Balasubramanian, chief executive officer, Theme Work Analytics, and Krishnan Narayanan, president of Itihaasa Research and Digital, have provided a seed grant commitment of ₹3 crore for two years to craft the five-year plan.

AquaMAP aims to develop capability to address complex real-life water problems through consortia approach and set up a hydro-informatics laboratory. It proposes to address at least three chronic water issues and conduct pilot studies in six water innovation villages and towns that can be showcased as replicable models for water management and policy implementation within the country.

Mr. Parasuram said: “A majority of India’s water issues require astute and effective management practices for their solution. We can learn a lot from setting up water innovation villages/towns and running water-themed grand challenges. I hope AquaMAP proves to be a demonstrated model of success through the collaborative working of community, industry, academia and technology professionals.”

Mr. Krishnan invited alumni with expertise in the domain to become a Fellow, enterpreneur-in-residence, project grand masters or volunteers at AquaMAP.

The governing body of AquaMAP is chaired by the director of the Institute. AquaMAP also has an advisory board.

Ms. Philip said AquaMAP would collaborate with other water research centres in the Institute and hoped “to create referral sites that are global benchmarks in water security, quality and sustainable water management.”