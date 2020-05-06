IIT-Madras Robert Bosch Centre offers 15 fellowships this year

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ Robert Bosch Centre has opened up the post baccalaureate fellowship opportunities for students.

This year the RB Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence will offer 15 fellowships, lasting a maximum of two years.

Last year, the centre received 100 applications of which four were selected for the positions. This year, the number of offers had been increased as the COVID-19 crisis had resulted in many companies rescinding their job offers.

B. Ravindran, head, RBC-DSAI, said the candidates must undertake independent research under the mentorship of a faculty member at the Centre. “They are free to explore multiple threads of research, work with various research teams, and establish collaborations with the numerous visitors and affiliates of the Centre.”

Candidates receive a monthly stipend of ₹40,000 to ₹60,000, based on their qualifications and experience.

Senthamizhan V., an alumnus of Anna University and one of the fellows from 2019, is working with Facebook Data for Good, an initiative on COVID-19 disease spread analysis.

Fellow Sivapriya Vellaichamy, who has a dual degree from IIT Madras, said she worked in the finance sector for a year and then applied for the programme with the aim of learning more about Machine Learning and its applications.”

She said the intellectual freedom and the opportunity to choose her project and professor made the effort rewarding.

More information is available athttps://rbcdsai.iitm.ac.in/Post_Bacc/