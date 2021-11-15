IIT Madras relaunches MS in Entrepreneurship course

The programme will provide guidance in discovery of entrepreneurial opportunities in deep tech sectors and establish startups

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras is relaunching the MS in entrepreneurship course. It had been offered since 1982-83 as MS (Entrepreneurship) by Research by the Department of Management Studies.

The relaunched programme will provide guidance in discovery of entrepreneurial opportunities in deep tech sectors and establish startups through the Institute’s ecosystem. Selected students would work with faculty on commercialisable ideas. Accomplished entrepreneurs and others from the start-up ecosystem will supervise and mentor the students.

Ashwin Mahalingam, a selection committee member, said the programme would create technology entrepreneurs who would ‘product-ise’ the ideas and develop business plans for them. “In this way, we hope to ease the ‘lab to market’ transition of technologies, develop entrepreneurs, and consequently have greater societal impact,” he said.

Students with undergraduate or postgrduate degrees may apply by November 30 through https://research.iitm.ac.in/. More details on the programme are available at htts://sites.google.com/smail.iitm.ac.in/iitmmse/home.

The course work commences in January 2022.