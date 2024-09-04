GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIT-Madras reduces speed limit to 20 kmph; announces heavy fine for violators following wildlife casualties

Drivers exceeding limit will face a fine of ₹10,000; vehicles responsible for injuring wildlife will be levied a fine of ₹1,00,000

Published - September 04, 2024 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
 In a correspondence to students, faculty, and staff, IIT-M director detailed new penalties for causing harm to wildlife. 

 In a correspondence to students, faculty, and staff, IIT-M director detailed new penalties for causing harm to wildlife.  | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

In response to recent wildlife casualties on its campus, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), has announced new measures aimed at preventing further incidents.

The move follows a news report published by The Hindu on the death of a blackbuck on September 3 and previous incidents of injuries caused to spotted deer on the campus. In a correspondence to students, faculty, and staff, IIT-M director detailed new penalties for causing harm to wildlife.

The institute has reduced the maximum speed limit on campus to 20 kmph from 30 kmph, effective September 4. Drivers who exceed this limit will face a fine of ₹10,000, with a second violation resulting in the vehicle being barred from entering the campus.

Vehicles responsible for injuring wildlife will face a fine of ₹1,00,000, besides being seized. The driver and the vehicle will be handed over to the Wildlife Warden of Guindy National Park.

To ensure awareness and compliance, drivers and visitors will be informed of the new speed limit and associated fines at the campus entry points.

Published - September 04, 2024 09:28 pm IST

Related Topics

wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.