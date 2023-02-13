HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIT Madras professor elected to U.S. National Academy of Engineering

R.I. Sujith is the second Indian to be elected to the aerospace section of the Academy, an American non-profit, election to which is a significant professional distinction given to an engineer

February 13, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
R.I. Sujith is currently the D. Srinivasan chair of the Aerospace Engineering Department, and is also the head of the Centre of Excellence for studying critical transitions in complex systems, at IIT Madras 

R.I. Sujith is currently the D. Srinivasan chair of the Aerospace Engineering Department, and is also the head of the Centre of Excellence for studying critical transitions in complex systems, at IIT Madras  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A faculty member of the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M) has been elected as an international member of the National Academy of Engineering, an American non-profit, non-governmental organisation. He is one of 18 new international members of the Academy. 

R.I. Sujith, a professor in the Aerospace Engineering Department of the Institute, is currently the D. Srinivasan chair of the department, and is also the head of the Centre of Excellence for studying critical transitions in complex systems.

The post came in recognition of his contribution to “applications of dynamical systems theory to the understanding of instabilities in engineering systems.” Prof Sujith said he was “pleasantly surprised to get the news” on Monday morning. He termed it an honour and thanked his teachers, students and collaborators, the institute’s administration, the scientific community and his family.

An institute press release said election to the Academy is among the highest professional distinctions given to an engineer. Prof Sujith is the second Indian to be elected to the aerospace section of the Academy. Earlier, B. N Suresh, director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, ISRO, from 2003-07, had held the post. 

Prof Sujith is also the second professor from IIT-Madras to be accorded the honour, the first being .Ashok Jhunjhunwala

Prof Sujith completed his undergraduation in aerospace engineering from IIT Madras in 1988 and completed his Master’s degree and PhD from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta.

Related Topics

higher education / aerospace / engineering / Chennai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.