IIT Madras plans to run e-bus on campus

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has tied up with Hitachi ABB Power Grids In India and Ashok Leyland, to run an e-bus, as a pilot programme on the institute’s campus.

The vehicle will have Hitachi ABB Power Grid’s flash-charging technology, and the institute will provide the infrastructure required to operate the flash-charging system for the bus, manufactured by Ashok Leyland.

N. Venu, managing director of Hitachi APP Power Grids in India, said, “With sound policy levers in place, this partnership – engaging some of the finest industry and academic minds in India – creates a truly sustainable framework for e-mobility.”

N. Saravanan, chief technology officer of Ashok Leyland, said the alliance would help the company stay at the forefront of embedding innovative and indigenous technologies to nurture the smart e-mobility ecosystem in the country.

Institute director Bhaskar Ramamurthi said the increased deployment of e-buses would be key to meeting the demand for sustainable transport solutions in the country. “We hope to study and understand how the right technology can enable an efficient transport system without damaging the environment,” he said.

The Union government has proposed to scale up EV (electric vehicle) adoption to 30% by 2030. An e-bus flash-charging technology is expected to meet the challenge of making viable the operation of e-buses.