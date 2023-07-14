HamberMenu
IIT Madras offers online course on construction technology and management

The course is aimed at working professionals in structural design and construction firms, as well as faculty in engineering colleges; the last date to apply is August 20, 2023

July 14, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
A view of IIT Madras

A view of IIT Madras | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has launched an online certification course on construction technology and management, to teach cutting edge tech in this field.  

The course is aimed at working professionals in structural design and construction firms, as well as faculty in engineering colleges besides students who intend to work in the construction industry.

The course has 10 modules: engineering economics; concrete technology; road and pavement technology; construction planning and control; construction processes and productivity; quality; durability and repair; safety; construction contracts and resource constrained schedule optimisation. 

Course coordinator Ashwin Mahalingam of the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT-M said, “This course is intended to be accessible to every practicing and aspiring civil engineer and will address exactly these aspects and provide specific tools and guidelines that will enhance their skills.” 

The last date to apply for the course is Auguse 20, 2023. 

The first batch of the course will commence on September 1, 2023. The course includes 126 hours of recorded online instruction and 42 hours of online live interaction with faculty experts. Candidates with a background in architecture, civil, mechanical or electrical engineering or management are preferred. To register, visit https://code.iitm.ac.in/construction-technology-and-management  

The programme will be offered by centre for continuing education (CCE) established in 1986 and now renamed the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education, which coordinates all online programmes offered by the institute. 

