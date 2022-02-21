IIT-Madras new student hostel ‘Mandakini’ commissioned

Surface and roof rainwater is treated and reused as potable water

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras on Monday commissioned its largest hostel, Mandakini, with a capacity to house 1,200 students. It includes 10 accommodations with attached toilets for persons with disabilities.

A total of 203 single rooms, 506 double occupancy rooms and three guest rooms have been provided.

The institute razed an older building and and built the 10-storey structure at an estimate of ₹146.75 crore.

Its built-up area is 32,180 sq m and is designed for 4-star rating by Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA), a national rating system for green buildings.

Low energy and recycled materials, solar power panels and solar hot water systems were used for construction, the officials said.

Rainwater recharge pits have been provided inside the building. Wastewater generated from the building would be used for flushing and landscaping to reduce water consumption. The surface and roof rainwater is treated and reused as potable water.

The design has provided for natural light in each corridor and each room. The interaction area has transparent light roofing at the terrace level.

Institute Director V. Kamakoti said the institute took pride “in providing top quality accommodation for students” within the campus.

S.A. Sannasiraj, chairman of engineering unit of the Institute said, “The hostel was built without much delay despite the COVID-19 pandemic and caters to all the home and relaxation needs of the students.”

Four badminton courts, a fitness centre, two reading rooms, an open central courtyard besides a basket ball and volleyball court and cricket practice pitch with net have been provided.

Trees that had to be removed from the premises were transplanted, an institute release said. The hostel’s toilets are equipped with mechanical ventilation. The hostel has also provided ramps, staircase and lifts, a press release added.