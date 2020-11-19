IIT Madras launches training courses in banking, financial services

CHENNAI

19 November 2020 18:12 IST

Students and working professionals, interested in a career in the BFSI sector can take these courses.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ Digital Skill Academy has launched training courses in banking financial services and insurance sector. The certified courses are being offered jointly with Infact Pro Trainers.

The certificate courses include digital banking, mutual funds, securities operations and risk management and equity derivatives. The Academy is a joint venture of the institute and NASSCOM IT-IT enabled services sector Skill Council of India.

Those who complete the course will receive a certificate from the Centre for Continuing Education at the Institute. The course details are available at https://skillsacademy.iitm.ac.in.

Academy headK. Mangala Sunder said the objective was to provide graduating students and employees in multiple industrial sectorsskills for employment or re-skilling in relevant sectors. Those interested may contact mangalas@dth.ac.inor mangal@iitm.ac.inand Balaji Iyer at chairman@infactpro.com.

The Academy is chaired by Lakshmi Narayanan, Founder-CEO of Cognizant Technology Solutions, and M.S. Ananth, former Director of IIT Madras.

The courses provide students a virtual office, giving them a real-life simulation of actual work environment throughout the courses.