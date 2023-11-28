HamberMenu
IIT-Madras launches registration portal for Phase 2 of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 

Deadline for applications is December 8. The event will be held from December 17 to 30

November 28, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Phase 2 of Kashi Tamil Sangamam has been proposed as an eight-day immersive tour of Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya. Photo: File

Phase 2 of Kashi Tamil Sangamam has been proposed as an eight-day immersive tour of Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has launched a registration portal and called for applications from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry residents for participation in Phase 2 of Kashi Tamil Sangamam to be held from December 17 to 30. Those interested can apply on the KTS portal – www.kashitamil.iitm.ac.in – before December 8.

Similar to the first edition, the programme proposes to take forward the objective of reviving the living bonds between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu – two important centres of learning and culture in ancient India – by facilitating people-to-people connect across different walks of life.

In Phase 2, it has been proposed that around 1,400 people from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will travel by train to Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya for an eight-day immersive tour, including the travel time. They will be divided into seven groups of around 200 each, comprising people from all walks of life.

The delegates will tour places of historical, tourist, and religious interest and interact with the people of Uttar Pradesh from their domains of work, said an IIT-M press release.

