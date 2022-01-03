IIT Madras launches PG course on electric vehicles

Eight departments to collaborate and teach skills to students

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has proposed to launch an interdisciplinary Master’s programme on electric vehicles.

The dual degree (IDDD) will be offered for B. Tech and dual degree students to enhance their research capabilities to enable them engage with e-mobility. Students must enrol from January 2022 during the third year of B. Tech and dual degree programme.

Initially, 25 students will be admitted. The graduates of the programme will have the skills required to work in electric vehicles product development, electric vehicle integration, vehicle aggregate engineering, communication and calibration, verification and validation and product and portfolio planning.

According to T. Asokan, head, engineering design department, eight departments were collaborating to induct skills necessary for a student to engineer electric vehicles. “While the Department of Engineering Design will anchor the programme, it will be delivered as a joint effort from various departments.”

The institute hoped to have more programmes with different structures in the e-mobility space.

C. S. Shankar Ram, faculty in the Department of Engineering Design, said the students who undergo the core courses would build a foundation for EV engineering. They would pursue electives in the specific area of specialisation of their choice.

Over the years, the institute has been building capabilities for eMobility through its various centres and programmes including the Centre for Battery Engineering and Electric Vehicles besides incubating a host of start-ups in the e-mobility space over the years through the incubation cell, a release said.