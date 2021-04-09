IIT Madras launches fellowship for AI researchers

CHENNAI

09 April 2021 16:51 IST

The Fellows will be paid annually Rs. 15 to Rs.18 lakh depending on their experience

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has launched a fellowship to attract early career Artificial Intelligence researchers.

The Institute’s Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI and Narayanan Family Foundation has collaborated to launch a fellowship in Artificial Intelligence for Social Good.

Recent Ph D graduates, early career researchers in computer science, computational and data sciences, biomedical sciences, management, finance and other engineering branches are eligible to apply.

Candidates may apply through https://rbcdsai.iitm.ac.in/nf3/

The Centre works with central, state and local governments, industry and clinical sectors to gain transformative insights to make a credible impact on the stakeholders.

Head of the Centre B. Ravindran said the fellowship is designed to enable outstanding candidates to establish their independent research profile and contribute significantly to socially relevant AI research.

The Fellows will be paid annually Rs. 15 to Rs.18 lakh (approxmiately US $20,000-24,000) depending on their experience. This is equivalent to the entry level salary of an assistant professor at an IIT. The candidate will be provided a non-renewable term of three years. They are also eligible for a one-time research grant of up to Rs. 30 lakh (approx. US $40,000).

Srinivas Narayanan, co-founder of Narayanan Family Foundation said, “We believe the programme can bring significant benefits for society through the advancement of AI and we are very excited to support it.”

The fellows are expected to conduct their independent research under the mentorship of the Centre in the area of AI for social good and will have access to high-end compute infrastructure and datasets at the RBCDSAI. For more details candidates may write to nf3@rbcdsai.org.