IIT Madras launches 3D Braille puzzle

Shaastra 2020, the annual tech fest of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has taken up improving the lives of the visually challenged as part of its social initiative. The students, led by Vishnu, a student of third year M.A. integrated programme at the institute, have come up with a 3D printed Braille puzzle to make learning fun for the visually challenged.

The aim is to help students learn as well as the sighted persons using 3D printing solution, according to students. This would make learning an interactive process. The puzzle will enable students to get a mental image of objects.

Blink, Shaastra 2020’s social initiative, is the result of a collaboration since July with several non-governmental organisations and art schools aimed at crafting a well-rounded curriculum for the visually impaired, according to Shaastra’s publicity team.

Support for Blink has come from organisations such as the Indian Vision Institute, Crea Shakthi, Samarthanam Trust and Nethrodaya.

Shaastra has proposed to take forward the programme to sensitise people about the need to support persons with disability.