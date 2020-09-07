IIT-Madras internship drive goes online

CHENNAI

07 September 2020 23:42 IST

152 offers received on first day; Microsoft, Google are participating

The internship drive of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has gone online with 152 offers received on the first day on Monday.

The internships for the summer of 2021 saw international profiles from the U.S.-based Rubrik’s Software Development and Jane Street’s Quantitative Researcher, Hong Kong, which provided highest compensation.

On the first day, 20 companies participated and offered internships to undergraduate students. Last year, 147 offers were made on the first day and 554 offers were made in all.

The institute’s advisor for internship N.V. Ravi Kumar said the internship office conducted three student surveys and two surveys with companies who frequently recruit students for internship and placements. The internship drive began on August 30. Last year, the internship offers began on August 11.

The institute had requested the companies to be flexible considering that several students were in far-flung locations with indifferent internet connectivity.

Microsoft India has made 21 offers. Google has participated in the drive.

Kunal Gupta, Sourabh Thakur and Omkar Thombre, students’ heads of the internship team, said organising the Day-1 was about overcoming challenges. It took several months of planning for the internship. The limited infrastructure of the students and the need to provide them a fair opportunity made the task challenging, they said.