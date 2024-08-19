IIT Madras-incubated Yotuh Energy secures ₹1.53 crore funding for cold chain logistics

Yotuh Energy Private Limited, an innovative cleantech startup specialising in electrifying vehicle refrigeration systems for mid-mile and last-mile cold chain logistics, incubated at the IIT Madras Incubation Cell, has successfully closed a ₹1.53 crore funding round led by Campus Angels Network.

This investment will support Yotuh Energy’s product development, testing, operations, and team expansion to accelerate their vision of transforming cold chain logistics. By pioneering electric refrigeration systems, this funding will enhance their proprietary adaptive control technology, eliminate fuel usage, reduce operational expenses, and drive the industry towards greener and more efficient practices.

Yotuh Energy was founded in 2022 by IIT Delhi alumni, Vivek Mahindrakar, Shaivee Malik, and Dharmik Bapodara, with a vision to build sustainable technologies in India. The company has received grants and awards from the Ministry of Agriculture, DST, MeitY, Acumen, ACIR (US Embassy to India), IIT Madras Incubation Cell, and Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.

Dharmik Bapodara, co-founder, Yotuh Energy, said: “This funding will significantly enhance our product development, testing, and operations. Our goal is to make cold chain logistics more accessible, affordable, and sustainable, steering us towards a future driven by innovation and advanced technologies in refrigeration systems.”

Chandran Krishnan, managing director and CEO, Campus Angels Network, said: “We believe their electric refrigeration systems will revolutionise cold chain logistics, enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and offering substantial cost savings to the industry.”

Vinod Dasari, former managing director of Ashok Leyland, ex-CEO of Royal Enfield, and advisor to Yotuh Energy, said: “Yotuh Energy’s focus on sustainability and efficiency is exactly what the industry needs to move forward, and I am excited to see how their solutions will transform the market.”