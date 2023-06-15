HamberMenu
IIT Madras-incubated EV startup, Revoh Innovations, raises seed funding of USD 425,000

The company, which develops technology solutions for motor controllers to enhance the efficiency of two-wheeler and three-wheeler electric vehicles, said it would use the funds for expansion ant to manufacture products with higher power specifications

June 15, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sangeetha Kandavel
The people behind EV startup Revoh Innovations

The people behind EV startup Revoh Innovations | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Revoh Innovations, an Electric Vehicle (EV) sub-components manufacturing startup, incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology -Madras (IIT-M), has raised USD 425,000 in a seed round from Nexzu Technologies and Whiteboard Capital.

With the new round of funds, Revoh plans to expand its team size and focus on developing specific products that cater to the current needs of the Indian electric vehicle market. The funds will be utilised to manufacture products with higher power specifications, while simultaneously enhancing its existing products by incorporating advanced features.

Previously, in round seed A, Revoh received funding from angel investors.

Revoh Innovations is developing technology solutions for motor controllers to enhance the efficiency of two-wheeler and three-wheeler EVs. The firm aims to reduce the market’s reliance on overseas subcomponents and products. Currently, the company has around 75 clients worldwide, ranging from multinational corporations to startups.

Vignesh Durai, CEO, Revoh Innovations said, “The funding that we have received goes into the expansion of the company and recruiting. Further, we are also planning to venture into the high-power controllers segment soon.”

