IIT Madras has two online courses where admissions can be secured without JEE, says Union Minister Subhas Sarkar

March 31, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Minister was responding to an unstarred question raised by Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu, on exploitation by private coaching centres in higher education, on Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau,Lakshmi K 2619

A view of IIT-Madras. File | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

IIT Madras has launched two online Bachelor of Science programmes wherein students can secure admissions without the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination), Union Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The Minister was responding to an unstarred question raised by Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu on exploitation by private coaching centres in higher education. Ms. Kanimozhi had sought details of action taken by the government on the mushrooming of private training centres, and the creation of a level playing field for aspirants from rural and urban backgrounds.

Noting that the National Education Policy 2020 focused on formative assessment for learning rather than summative assessment, which encourages the ‘coaching culture’, the Minister said study webs of active learning for young aspiring minds (SWAYAM) with DTH channel were launched to prepare higher secondary students for competitive exams.

Moreover, the SATHEE (Self assessment, test and help for entrance exams) portal has been operational since April 2022 to impart web-based coaching for IIT-JEE and NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exams in English, Hindi and 10 regional languages.

Mr. Sarkar said IIT Madras has four-year online courses on data science and applications and electronic systems.

