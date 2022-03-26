IIT Madras director honoured

Rotary Club of Madras South instituted the award in memory of its founder

The future belongs to people from rural areas whose native intelligence is waiting to be tapped, according to V. Kamakoti, director of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

Receiving the first PDG Ramakrishna Raja Memorial Award instituted by the Rotary Club of Madras South, Mr. Kamakoti stressed on the need for India to become self-reliant. The COVID-19 pandemic had taught a few lessons to India.

In the early days of pandemic, all that was known was that an infected person could infect another if he was close by.

This information had spurred the development of Aarogya Setu app in 22 days by a 30-member team.

The award is to be given annually on the death anniversary of Raja, which falls on March 24, to people who have excelled in their field. Raja, according to the Rotary Club members, had been instrumental in setting up the first Rotary Club in Madras in 1950s.