IIT Madras alumnus donates ₹5 crore to renovate hostels

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras has donated ₹5 crore to renovate the institute’s hostels.

Krishna Chivukula, owner and chairman of Indo-US, MIM TEC Private Ltd., has made the offer to augment existing maintenance facilities. An initial sum of ₹2.5 crore was handed over to the Institute to renovate Cauvery Hostel, the first facility to be built on campus. He presented the cheque to the institute’s director Bhaskar Ramamurthi and Dean of International and Alumni Relations, Mahesh Panchagnula, recently

Construction of Cauvery Hostel began in 1961, with a capacity to house 216 students. The hostel was expanded in 2002 to accommodate 171 more students. Since 2018, the rooms have been converted into double occupancy rooms to house around 750 students. The institute will identify two more hostels for renovation.

Improvement to the façade of the main entrance, corridors and staircase, painting, short-track fixing, gardening, development of play fields and cycle parking are also some of the works to be taken up.

Mr. Panchagnula said such efforts by the alumni made a huge difference to several key initiatives.

The contribution is part of the institute’s #keepitflowing campaign to support the hostels and improve amenities such as executing face-lift work, the officials said.

Mr. Chivukula of the M Tech (Aero) 1970 batch said the Institute had given him “world-class education at ‘zero cost’. This led to my being admitted to the Harvard Business School, which in turn led to my being successful in life. I am delighted to be able to give back to the institution that was the root cause of my success.”

Student General Secretary R. Aswanth said the funds would be used to improve facilities and create a student-friendly healthy environment.

The hostel currently has facilities such as grid-connected solar PV panels and solar water heaters; recycled water for flushing and gardening; play field area for cricket, football, basketball; garden space in the quadrangle; open cycle parking; TV room, library and table tennis room; washing machines in restrooms; separate study halls and drinking water points.