IIT Madras alumni association launches masterclass series to upskill working professionals

The alumni association of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has launched a series of classes to train professionals and students.

The ‘Masterclass’ series is part of the association’s annual flagship event, Sangam 2020, which will be held virtually from December 1 to 6. The theme of the series is ‘Driving the new normal’ and will focus on converting the pandemic and the resultant changes into opportunities.

The association is also planning to conduct a survey on the public attitude towards science and technology in association with the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor. Those interested may participate in the survey at www.iitmaa.org/sangam

Association Vice President and Sangam 2020 coordinator Krishnan Narayanan said the masterclasses would teach professionals skills to respond to challenges during the pandemic.

Sangam 2020 will feature conversations with Member of Parliament Vinay Sahasrabuddhe; Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan; Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan; University of Cambridge professor Sir Mark Welland; Nanyang Technological University president Subra Suresh and Zoho Corporation founder Sridhar Vembu.

Seeram Ramakrishna, coordinator of Sangam 2020 said, the survey could provide valuable inputs to plan the science and technology processes in the country.

The masterclasses would include sessions by Ambi Parameswaran former chief executive officer of FCB-Ulka Advertising; Kartic Vaidyanathan, entrepreneur; and Preeti Aghalayam a professor in the Institute’s chemical engineering department. Prashanth Vasu, partner at McKinsey will conduct a session on neuroscience, meditation and mental well-being.