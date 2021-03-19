IIT Madras, Verizon offer scholarships

It will be for B.Sc., in Data Science

Verizon India, an information technology-driven global capability centre, and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras have proposed to offer merit-cum-means scholarship for meritorious students from economically disadvantaged background to pursue B.Sc., in Programming and Data Science.

V Propel (V provide right opportunity to power-enabled learning) is open to students with a family income of less than ₹1 lakh. Selected students will receive financial support for four academic terms. Preference will be for meritorious women students and candidates with disabilities.

The institute launched the B.Sc., programme last year. Anyone regardless of age, location or academic background can pursue the programme. Verizon India is the first corporate to partner with the Institute.

Vijayaraman Subramanian, managing director of Verizon India, said it was the company’s third project.

“Building on our purpose and commitment to the communities around us, it is our endeavour to move the world forward for everyone by expanding digital access and preparing people for the jobs of future.”

Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations) at the IIT-M, said the company had been a long-time supporter of the Institute’s effort in helping deserving students on their educational journey. “According to the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, Data Science is one of the fastest growing sectors that is predicted to create 11.5 million jobs by 2026.”

The World Economic Forum had predicted that globally by 2022, data analysts and scientists would be the most emerging job roles.

Verizon India and the Institute will host a webinar on March 25 to bring together students who wish to explore scholarship programme. Link to the webinar is https://onlinedegree. iitm.ac.in.