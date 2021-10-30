IIT-M, U.K. varsity to work on renewable energy

They will research, develop low-carbon energy systems

The Indian Institute of Technology Research Park is collaborating with the United Kingdom’s University of St. Andrews to help India achieve 100% of its energy requirement through renewable energy.

The project is funded by the UK government and so far two joint seminars have been held. The IIT Madras Research park president and institute professor, Ashok Jhunjhunwala, said, “Through this partnership, we expect to be able to jointly develop low-carbon solutions and accelerate India’s and the world’s roadmap towards 100% renewable energy.”

Under the partnership the two institutions will jointly undertake research, share knowledge and understanding of low-carbon energy systems, and research and delivery epxertise in the application of low-carbon technologies as part of an overall energy system. They will work together to develop a model for low-carbon innovation ecosystems.