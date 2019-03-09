Chennai

IIT-M students stage walkout during talk

more-in

Stage a walkout at talk delivered at IIT-M

Commotion prevailed during a talk by a pranic healer and counsellor on the IIT Madras campus on Friday.

A few students walked away as they did not accept her claims. The talk was by Namita Purohit who spoke on ‘Know yourself to grow yourself’. According to an eyewitness, a few students expressed a difference of opinion during the talk and left the hall as they felt she was making unscientific claims. “Only a few students had a problem,” a student from IIT-M said.

The Kotturpuram police, however, said no one lodged a complaint.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 21, 2019 11:10:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/iit-m-students-stage-walkout-during-talk/article26476641.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY