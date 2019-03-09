IIT-M students stage walkout during talk

Commotion prevailed during a talk by a pranic healer and counsellor on the IIT Madras campus on Friday.
A few students walked away as they did not accept her claims. The talk was by Namita Purohit who spoke on ‘Know yourself to grow yourself’. According to an eyewitness, a few students expressed a difference of opinion during the talk and left the hall as they felt she was making unscientific claims. “Only a few students had a problem,” a student from IIT-M said.
The Kotturpuram police, however, said no one lodged a complaint.
