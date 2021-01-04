IIT-M students launch ‘She Can’ campaign

CHENNAI

04 January 2021 23:03 IST

Women’s empowerment is the theme

As part of Shaastra, the annual technical festival of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, the students have organised an online campaign to empower women called “She Can”.

So far, the students have conducted career guidance sessions for over 190 schoolgirls and an interaction for 200 college girls with women entrepreneurs.

The IIT students conducted financial literacy sessions for over 85 working women in Marathi and Tamil during the lockdown.

Banking concepts

“We will be teaching them details about concepts like budgeting and banking in the upcoming months,” said Shvetha Sivaprasad, strategist of the publicity team of Shaastra.

The students launched their campaign on Sunday.

For more details, follow shaastra_iitm on Instagram. For queries, contact at media@shaastra.org or call 637974273.