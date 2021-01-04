IIT-M students launch ‘She Can’ campaign

As part of Shaastra, the annual technical festival of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, the students have organised an online campaign to empower women called “She Can”.
So far, the students have conducted career guidance sessions for over 190 schoolgirls and an interaction for 200 college girls with women entrepreneurs.
The IIT students conducted financial literacy sessions for over 85 working women in Marathi and Tamil during the lockdown.
Banking concepts
“We will be teaching them details about concepts like budgeting and banking in the upcoming months,” said Shvetha Sivaprasad, strategist of the publicity team of Shaastra.
The students launched their campaign on Sunday.
For more details, follow shaastra_iitm on Instagram. For queries, contact at media@shaastra.org or call 637974273.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath