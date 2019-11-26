IIT-M students bag more pre-placement offers this year

Students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras have bagged 158 pre-placement offers (PPO) so far this year, as against 135 for the whole of the last academic year.

As much as 41% of the PPOs are focused on core research and development and 25% are from analytics, consulting and financing. The third major chunk has come from the information technology sector, at 21% .

The institute will begin its first placement session on December 1, for which 1,334 students have registered. So far, 170 companies, including 54 start-ups, have registered. Of the 322 profiles on offer, 35 are international in nature.

A strong season?

The major recruiters are from core and research and development sectors. Among them, Qualcomm, Intel and Samsung Research were the top recruiters, institute officials said.

“The trend of increasing PPOs through our internship programme continues this year. This hopefully is a harbinger of a strong placement season,” said C.S. Shankar Ram, Advisor (Training and Placement).

On the first day of internship on August 11, 20 companies visited the campus and 147 offers were made, which is 60% more than what was offered during the same period last year, he said.

The establishment of a separate unit for internships had helped the institute garner more PPOs and the students get jobs at a later date.

From this year, internship services have been extended to M.Tech students too. The structured curriculum requirement for B.Tech helped, as internships were mandatory in the third year, said Ravi Kumar, advisor, internship. “It was not easy with M.Tech, as students join in August and have to go for summer internships the next April. This year, we took the initiative to have them on board. We are trying to see if MS and Ph.D students can also be brought under the umbrella to enable them to interact with the industry,” he added.

The companies that offered the highest number of PPOs are: Qualcomm- 23; Samsung Research (Noida, Delhi, Bengaluru combined)- 8; AB Inbev- 8; Texas Instruments- 8 and Intel- 7.

Mr. Shankar Ram said the companies were apprised of the research done at the institute and were encouraged to open up profiles for MS and Ph.D students. Such interactions also helped encourage companies to spend on research and development facilities.