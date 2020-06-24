IIT-M students asked to vacate hostels

Around 150 students face ouster from their hostels in the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

These students are those who stayed back in the city to complete their thesis or project work soon after the first lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March. At the time, students were advised to seek their guides, professors’ permission to extend their stay.

On Tuesday, Shruti Dubey, warden of the Sabarmati Hostel in IIT-M, wrote to students asking them to vacate the hostel rooms within the next two to three days. The letter was sent on Tuesday, advising “all students enrolled in course-based programmes (MSc, M.Tech, B.Tech, DD, MBA) to vacate their rooms as soon as possible. All MS/Ph.D students who have either finished their synopsis and/or have submitted their thesis or do not have any critical (interpreted very strictly) academic reasons will be required to leave as well.” Those who need to stay back “for critical reasons” must undergo a re-approval process for accommodation, the official said. The letter came with an online link that students were expected to fill before 8 p.m. of Tuesday.

Students who don’t fill the form would be automatically assumed to be vacating the hostel.

Strict approval process

The letter indicated that the approval criteria for staying back in the hostel would be “very strict” and students were told “kindly do not try it unless you and your guide would be able to support the request with strong reasons.”

A candidate said she had difficulty in ensuring her guide would give the required permission to stay back. Even then, she said she had trouble. Her thesis presentation was to be held at the end of March.Dean of Students S. Sivakumar refused to respond to the issue and instructed the newspaper to go through the media cell.

