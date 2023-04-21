IIT-M student found dead in hostel 

April 21, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 20-year-old B.Tech student was found dead at the Cauvery Hostel of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Friday. He had left behind a note.

The victim, Kedar Suresh Chougule, was a native of Maharashtra and was studying second year B.Tech Chemical Engineering.

On Friday morning, his roommates left to attend classes while he stayed back. Only by afternoon, his friends noticed his absence and checked the room. They found the room locked from inside and there was no response. The door was broken open and the student was found dead. On information, the Kotturpuram police reached the spot and recovered the body.

The police registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the IIT issued a statement expressing condolence over the death of the student.

The statement from IIT said, “We are deeply anguished to convey the untimely passing away of an undergraduate student from the Chemical Engineering Department in his hostel room. The Institute has lost one of its own, and the professional community has lost a good student. The reason for the demise is unknown. Police are investigating. The parents have been informed.”

“IIT Madras is taking all possible measures to proactively identify and help students under stress. We will continue to keep strengthening these measures,” the statement said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

