IIT-M, State science centre to hold fest

CHENNAI

22 October 2020 02:10 IST

‘Shaastra Juniors’ will be held online on Oct. 24, 25

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) and the Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre will jointly conduct ‘Shaastra Juniors’.

The first-of-its-kind event will be held on October 24 and 25. The event will be held online and will include contests such as Spark, Shaastra Art Challenge, junior make-a-thon, Shaastra junior chess tournament and ignite. The best-performing schools and students will receive awards. Cash prizes worth ₹60,000 will be awarded, besides certificates and medals, said Mukumd Khandelwal, the co-curricular affairs secretary at the institute.The tech fest, aimed at spreading awareness about technology among school students, will have events, shows, lectures and workshops. Former director of the Indian Space Research Organisation and vice-president of the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, Mayilsamy Annadurai, will inaugurate the event.

Faculty advisor S.F. Ali said the team had been working on the initiative for the last two months.

Candidates can register for free and check out the schedule on juniors.shaastra.org. Those with queries can email outreach@shaastra.org or call 6379764273.