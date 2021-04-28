IIT-M start-up builds a 3D printed house

‘Concrete 3D printing technology’ deployed

IIT-Madras start-up Tvasta has constructed a 3D printed house within the campus.

With a built-area of about 600 sq. ft., the single-storey home has a functional space comprising a single bedroom, hall, and kitchen, with the entire ensemble being designed, developed, and realised by Tvasta’s ‘Concrete 3D Printing’ technology.

Using this technology, the overall construction cost can be reduced and even the time of building can be cut down. And it brings down the related carbon footprint. The particular house within the IIT campus was developed in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity’s Terwilliger Center for Innovation in Shelter.

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, who inaugurated this project virtually, pointed out that India needed such solutions which did not require much time.

Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, said, “This technology is the first to be beneficiary-led in the construction industry. The machine for constructing this house can be rented, like borewells rented by farmers. It provides for large-scale, high quality and also, price assurance for the customers.”

Adithya V.S., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, said, “This technology can enable deep personalisation of construction for the ultimate target segment – the individual.”

Co-founded by three IIT Madras Alums of the 2016 Batch — Adithya V.S., Vidyashankar C. and Parivarthan Reddy, Tvasta is part of the new incubator of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs established at IIT Madras called Asha Incubator.