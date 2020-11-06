IIT-M signs pact with Japanese firm for clean water technology

CHENNAI

The ICCW will collaborate with Japanese firm DG Takano

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) will collaborate with a Japanese firm to bring clean water technology to the country.

The International Centre for Clean Water (ICCW) has signed an agreement with Japanese firm DG Takano to develop innovative products to solve environmental challenges in providing clean and safe drinking water across the globe.

T. Pradeep, IIT-M faculty and professor-in-charge of the ICCW, termed it a timely beginning to conserve water.

The Japanese firm will provide the expertise in cutting-edge sustainable technology.

It will also support the ICCW in collaborating with Japanese companies to develop products. The company will hire interns from the institute for research and development in water-related technology.

The ICCW will also conduct research, testing and validation of various water technology solutions from DG Takano, including the company’s water-saving nozzle ‘Bubble90’, which can save 90% water when attached to a faucet.