IIT-M, Sevalaya to sign pact in education and healthcare

December 27, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - Chennai

IIT Madras and Sevalaya have planned to sign two Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in education and healthcare on Tuesday. Speaking at the 35-year video release function in Chennai, IIT-M Director V Kamakoti said that by tying up Sevalaya with Kalvi Shakthi, an initiative by IIT-M for Rural Interaction Centres, the idea was to take education to all through simple interventions. “Through Kalvi Shakthi the pass percentage in these centres have gone up to 98% from 50%,” he said.

IIT-M has established about 200 centres in India and nine in Sri Lanka.

Mr. Kamakoti also added that another MoU has to be set up between them in healthcare as IIT-M is undertaking a project to diagnose and develop treatment plans using Artificial Intelligence. “Using this and Sevalaya’s mobile healthcare units we can take healthcare access to all the villages in India,” he said.

Stating that jobs in the sustainability sector were going to be in high demand in the future, he said teaching young children about sustainability is of utmost priority right now.

Founded in 1988, Sevalaya organisation released a video commemorating their 35th year. Announcing the future goals, founder and managing trustee of the organisation Muralidharan V. said that establishing a university for underprivileged students and a hospital for the people were on the agenda.