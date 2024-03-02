IIT-M seeks technical assistance from civic agencies for flood mitigation on premises

March 02, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started exploring the feasibility of implementing flood mitigation projects in the campus of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) and its vicinity, to help it prepare for natural calamities during northeast monsoon. IIT-M has asked civic agencies for technical collaboration in implementing flood mitigation projects on the premises.

During Cyclone Michaung in December 2023, students shared videos of flooding on the premises on social media and demanded flood mitigation measures.

Two months ago, Raja Babu, a postgraduate student at the institute, shared videos of flooding in the campus on his YouTube channel and said: “This shows we are not prepared enough to deal with this natural calamity even though we are living in this technological age. There is a need to develop a robust solution for this type of natural calamity.”

“On December 4, there was continuous downpour, and streets of the city and the IIT-M premises were inundated. Since morning, all hostel residents were not allowed to go anywhere due to severe waterlogging. We were unable to go to the mess for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and there was no electricity either,” he added.

Residents of localities, including Velachery and Taramani, said the unplanned construction and clearing of trees in the campus is likely to cause flooding in the area.

S. Kumararaja, of the Velachery Annai Indira Residents’ Welfare Association and Save Pallikaranai Marshland Forum Coordinator, said former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s vision of striking a balance between greenery and buildings in IIT-Madras should be preserved. Residents drew attention to the instruction in the 1950s that not more than 15% of the land in IIT-M should be cleared for construction.

“IIT-M is now a concrete jungle, with no lung space. The green area has reduced. So many new buildings have been constructed without proper planning. As a result, floodwater from IIT-M goes to Velachery and Taramani areas and Pallikaranai marshland. A few years ago, this water used to directly go to Buckingham Canal near Thiruvanmiyur MRTS station. Now, it is closed. IIT-M should hold a public consultation with residents for flood mitigation,” he said.

Following a series of consultations next week, IIT-M and GCC are also expected to explore the feasibility of collaborating on various aspects pertaining to civic issues and flood mitigation.