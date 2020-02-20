IIT-M scholar, held for filming a woman student in washroom, gets bail

A research scholar of IIT Madras, who was nabbed for allegedly filming a woman student in the washroom on campus, was granted bail by a court here.

Police said the suspect Subham Banerjee, 25, joined IIT-M last year as a project officer in Aerospace Engineering Department and was also pursuing a Ph. D in the same department. The complainant is also a research scholar in the institute.

The complainant alleged that on Monday night, she stepped out from her classroom and went to the washroom in the ground floor of department. While she was inside the washroom, she realised that someone was filming her from the adjacent men’s washroom.

She immediately stepped out and locked the men’s washroom and then sought the assistance of other staff and fellow students. The security staff opened the men’s washroom and found Banerjee inside the bathroom.

Kotturpuram police, who rushed to the spot, arrested him and took him to the police station. On enquiry, he told police that he did not film anyone as alleged. Police seized his mobile phone and the phone did not have any videos or photos. Police suspect that he could have deleted them. The phone was sent to the Forensic Lab to retrieve any deleted files.

A senior police officer said, “We have registered a case under Section 354C (Voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code and produced him before a magistrate court for remand. He was granted bail by the court. Our investigation will to find out if he was involved in any other offence.”