Chennai

IIT-M promotes green living

Recycled, organically grown products on display

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras organised a programme on Sunday to promote green living on campus.

The exhibition, organised along with the Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group and the Organic Farmers’ Market, had on display novel, upcycled and recycled products, and sale of organically grown provisions.

The ‘Best from Waste’ programme showcased wooden notebooks, clay bottles, cloth diapers and pads, lanterns from upcycled old bottles, puppets made from socks, bamboo brushes and copper utensils. Institute registrar Jane Prasad said that the initiative would sensitise students and residents on campus to adopt environment-friendly lifestyles.

At the Organic Farmers’ Market, a variety of locally-grown rice, cereals, millets, pulses, oils, spices, sweeteners, honey, dry fruits and beverages were sold, said V.R. Muraleedharan of the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2020

