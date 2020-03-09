IIT-M promotes green living

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras organised a programme on Sunday to promote green living on campus.
The exhibition, organised along with the Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group and the Organic Farmers’ Market, had on display novel, upcycled and recycled products, and sale of organically grown provisions.
The ‘Best from Waste’ programme showcased wooden notebooks, clay bottles, cloth diapers and pads, lanterns from upcycled old bottles, puppets made from socks, bamboo brushes and copper utensils. Institute registrar Jane Prasad said that the initiative would sensitise students and residents on campus to adopt environment-friendly lifestyles.
At the Organic Farmers’ Market, a variety of locally-grown rice, cereals, millets, pulses, oils, spices, sweeteners, honey, dry fruits and beverages were sold, said V.R. Muraleedharan of the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.